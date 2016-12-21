Home | News | Entertainment | Cash Flying And Violence At Reekado Banks Thank You Concert

Mavin star Reekado Banks has held his highly anticipated Thank You concert.

The event which took place at the New Afrika Shrine on December 21, 2016 saw Reekado perform hit songs off "The Spotlight" album - 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem', 'Standard' among others.

And it was lit! Although full of your usual street urchins, Afrika shrine was full to the brim, with fans unable to get into the venue.

Reekado with a fan base of young adults filled the hall to its capacity with fans overflowing through the venue into the adjoining streets.

The star began the show with a number of opening acts, before bringing on Miss Kedike 'Chidinma' for a fire performance.

YBNL artiste, Victoh hit the stage next belting out his hits to the already crazy crowd. One of the highlights of the night was when Victoh brought a cripple on stage who danced vigorously and was sprayed with wads of cash.

Then Falz, took to stage next and the crowd went wild. Performing his hit songs ‘Soft work’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’ and others with an electrifying set.

Meanwhile, the crowd was still expecting the Mavins, Teckno and Kiss Daniel while getting so high, thanks to the free flowing weeds, Sk and other things.

Teckno comes up on stage and everybody goes wild. Fights break out in every corner as Teckno proceeds to throw money in the air.

Although a lukewarm performance from the act, several fans didn't seem to mind and they were concerned with his spraying of money.

Then there was Reekado Banks who gave his best, backed by a live band. The singer ran through all of his songs, and had key collaborators come through with performances.

