Court Jails Cattle Breeder 10 Months for Extortion

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a cattle breeder, Salisu Goro, to 10 months imprisonment for extortion.

Magistrate Fati Auna, however, gave the convict an option of N15, 000 fine.

Goro was docked on a count charge of extortion, punishable under Section 293 of the Penal Code. The convict admitted committing the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, had earlier told the court that one Abubakar Tanko reported the case at the police station on Sept. 19.

The complainant alleged that on the same day at about 10:00p.m., he was on his motorcycle to Wushishi to buy drugs when the convict threatened and extorted money from him.

He said the police arrested the defendant and he admitted committing the crime.

