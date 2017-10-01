Magu Reveals Where Corrupt Nigerians Invest Their Loots

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has revealed where corrupt Nigerians invest the proceeds of their loots. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has revealed where corrupt Nigerians invest the proceeds of their loots.

The EFCC Czar disclosed that these corrupt Nigerians use the proceeds of their loots to purchase real estates in Dubai and the United Kingdom, UK.

Magu made the disclosure during the NIESV workshop and was contained in a tweet on the agency’s Twitter handle, on Friday.

The tweet reads, “Corrupt individuals are using proceeds of corruption to acquire real estate in Dubai, UK.” – Ibrahim Magu at NIESV workshop.”

Magu’s claim is coming at a time when Magu claimed that more than N30 billion looted funds have been recovered since the commencement of the whistleblowing policy.

The EFCC Chairman stated this yesterday at the launch of the whistle-blower support project tagged, ‘Corruption Anonymous’ (CORA).