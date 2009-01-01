Ben Stokes’ Agent Releases Statement Following England Cricketer’s ‘Street Fight’ Arrest
Ben Stokes’ agent has released a statement relating to the England cricketer’s arrest last month.
Stokes was detained by police following an incident that occurred on a night out following England’s one-day international with the West Indies in Bristol last month.
His agent, Neil Fairbrother, says that Stokes has explained to him the full extent of the incident and says that he has given the 26-year-old his backing.
Stokes is currently waiting to find out if he faces criminal charges from Avon and Somerset Police and is suspended from England duty as the investigation takes place.
“Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total report and backing,” the statement read.
“On legal advice, that is not possible whilst the investigation continues and no charges have been brought forward. Ben does not wish to prejudice the process.
“He is also concerned about the impact the widespread publicity has on everyone involved including the ECB, his teammates and the game of cricket itself which he loves.
“We will not be making any further comment.”
Earlier this week, Stokes issued an apology to Katie and Harvey Price after a video emerged of the all-rounder appearing to mock the celebrity’s son.
