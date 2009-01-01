Cyclist With No Brakes Mows Down Four-year-old Boy Just 24 Hours After He Was Warned About Speeding Defence barrister Amer Asghar said that Manners had seen the little boy walking ahead of him and had shouted out "Watch!" before they collided. He said: "He is not here to explain what went wrong but he is here to say sorry to the mother,

A cyclist on a bike with no brakes mowed down a four-year-old boy just 24 hours after he was warned about speeding on the same road.

Richard Manners was spotted by a Police Community Support Officer who told him to stop after he was seen speeding downhill in a pedestrian zone.

He was given a verbal warning about his dangerous behaviour and told to get brakes for his bicycle , it emerged today.

But just one day later, 21-year-old Manners pedalled at speed down the same road and crashed into four-year-old Matteo Carlucci, who was walking ahead of his parents.

Matteo's mum and dad had attempted to warn their son about the oncoming bike but could not prevent the collision.

The child became entangled in the bike causing Manners and Matteo to skid together for almost 30 feet.

The boy's arm was broken after getting stuck between the front wheel and the arch of the bike. The child also lost a tooth and suffered friction burns all down his face.

Today, police released CCTV footage of the entire incident in Windsor, Berkshire, as Manners, who had been sleeping rough in the Royal town, was starting a 27-week jail sentence for wilful misconduct.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court by Miss Recorder Christine Agnew who told him: "You came cycling down that street at some speed, in breach of pedestrianisation. These offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified."

A CCTV camera captured the moments leading up to the horror crash.

Manners can be seen riding at speed among pedestrians in Peascod Street, Windsor.

Moments later he and little Matteo collide before the boy is bowled over by the wheel of the youth's bike.

He is then carried on the bike until Manners falls over the handlebars and they crash in a heap on the road.

Matteo's mother and father saw the entire crash and rushed over to help their son as Manners ran off.

He returned moments later to collect his bike but fled for a second time. Police said that they had never found the illegal bike but that Manners walked into a police station 15 minutes after the incident.

He was later charged with one count of causing bodily harm by wilful misconduct which he admitted on the first day of his trial.

The PCSO who stopped Manners on March 30 last year gave him a verbal warning about riding a bicycle in a pedestrian area as well as instruction to get brakes put on the bike.

It was understood that Manners had found the bike while he was living rough in Windsor and ignored the fact that it did not have any working brakes.

The family had been visiting the town as part of holiday to Legoland, in Windsor, Berkshire, from their home town in Dunfermline, Fife, in Scotland.

Mum, Stella Watson, cradled Matteo in her arms as a passer-by rang for an ambulance while Matteo was shouting "mummy, my arm, my arm".

Dad, Davide Carlucci, managed to untangle his son from the wheel and frame of the bike and appears to vent his anger at the cyclist as they go out of view of the CCTV.

Defence barrister Amer Asghar said that Manners had seen the little boy walking ahead of him and had shouted out "Watch!" before they collided.

He said: "He is not here to explain what went wrong but he is here to say sorry to the mother, the father and of course, young Matteo.

"He is himself the stepfather of two young children aged two and five years. He has been brought up in a care home environment throughout the majority of his young years. He had no family to support him.

Manners admitted one count of causing bodily harm by wilful misconduct. However the judge, Miss Recorder Christine Agnew, said this would not be counted as a significant mitigating circumstance, as he had given no indication of this plea before the first day of trial.

