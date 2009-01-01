Nurse Connives With Barren Couple To Sell 5 Year-old Baby for N15,000

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a couple and a nurse for buying a five-year-old boy.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, paraded the suspects in Kano on Wednesday.

Majiya said that the suspects were apprehended on October 10, following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima who connived with the police in a plot to arrest the suspects.

He said, “We received information from Hajiya Fatima that someone wants to buy her baby. So we told her to tell them she has agreed to sell the boy.”

According to him, “The suspects bought the baby at the rate of N15,000 and paid N13,000 as part payment.”

Majiya said that one of the suspects, Itopam Pious, who claimed to be a nurse at ECWA Eye Hospital Kano, was arrested while trying to confiscate the baby from his mother.

The PPRO said the nurse intended to buy the baby for a couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Bob-manuel, who came to Kano from Rivers State to adopt a baby because they were married for 12 years without a child.

He said that the nurse confessed to having committed the offence, while the couple denied the offence.

The PPRO said that investigation is still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

