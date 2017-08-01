Just in: Gunmen Invade Port Harcourt Market, Kill 10

There was pandemonium in Mgbosimiri and AGIP community in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State in the early hours on Monday after gunmen invaded a slaughter market in the community and shot dead 10 people including a couple. There was pandemonium in Mgbosimiri and AGIP community in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State in the early hours on Monday after gunmen invaded a slaughter market in the community and shot dead 10 people including a couple.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni said the gunmen invaded the market at about 4:00 a.m and opened fire on traders who were mostly market women.

The incident caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

Reports say the traders had slept over at the market so as to rise up early enough for Monday’s business when the gunmen stormed and unleashed mayhem on them.

However, the police spokesperson who said personnel have been deployed to the area also said that the motive for the killings is not yet ascertained. He however assured that the force would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.