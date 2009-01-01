Contractor Petitions IGP, Seeks Prosecution of Three Clerics Over Alleged Fraud

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – A contractor, Lewis Ihama, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecution of three pastors of Winners Chapel (Living Faith Church).

Ihama said the call was based on investigation conducted by the Rivers State Police Command in which the clergymen (names withheld) were allegedly found guilty of contract fraud.

Ihama yesterday claimed that his company had handled the construction of the worship centre of the church in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He explained that the pastors have refused to pay the agreed amount after he has completed the contract.

Ihama alleged: “The church when they want to build the auditorium awarded the contract to me and the pastors told me that they have agreed with the church management to N120,000,000.

“I have almost completed the work having concluded the roofing. They have only paid me N49,000,000 and now they are assaulting and harassing me. They also arrested me unlawful arrest and are threatening to kill me.”

He expressed worries over the delay by the police to charge the matter to court and appealed on the IGP Idris and the State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Zaki to direct the investigative team to arrest and arraign the clerics.

However, when Saturday Vanguard visited the branch of the church, the clerics mentioned in the allegations were said to have been transferred out.

A senior pastor in the branch alleged that the pastors have been transferred, but declined comments of the matter, noting that he is not in the right place to respond.