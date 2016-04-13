Man to Die By Hanging for Murder, Armed Robbery in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Friday has sentenced one Kolawole Oluwasola to death by hanging.

Kolawole, a middle-aged man, bagged the sentence over robbery and murder case which was established that he committed on the April 13, 2016 at Sabo area, Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

He was charged for stabbing one Yahaya Sumaila with a knife and also strangulated him to death.

Kolawole was also docked for snatching the victim’s motorcycle after which he fled to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Nemesis however caught on him as the police interceded him on the suspicion of the motorcycle and arrested him.

The Court said during investigation, the defendant made a confessional statement to the crime and took the team of policemen to the scene of the crime where the rotten body of Ismaila was found.

The State Counsel, Mrs Bunmi Ajumobi called six witnesses to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt while the counsel for the defendant, Mrs Amina Baderinwa also called the defendant who gave evidence in his own case.

The court held that the offence of Armed Robbery and Murder are both punishable with death upon conviction.

Justice John Adeyeye said that the defendant will pay the supreme price prescribed for the commission of the offense of murder and armed robbery.

The presiding Judge affirmed that the court had listened to the evidence of prosecution witnesses as well as evidence of the defendant.

Justice Adeyeye held that State counsel has however proved the case of Murder and Armed Robbery beyond reasonable doubt.

He therefore condemned Kolawole to death by hanging.