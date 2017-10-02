Nigerian man Falls From 5th Floor While Escaping Police in Malaysia

News reports have revealed that a Nigerian man has fallen from the 5th floor of a building while avoiding arrest by Malaysian cops.

The suspect reportedly broke his nose and arm.

Instablog9ja reports that the man in his 30’s was among 51 foreigners nabbed in the Ops Black Flora on Friday, September 29.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said 171 foreigners were screened during the raid that lasted from 7 pm to 11 pm.

“Out of the 51 who were arrested, eight were women.

According to the reports, the majority of them are Nigerians, while the others are from Nepal, Thailand, India, Bangladesh, Kenya and Uganda,” he told a press conference.

Ten of the arrested suspects tested positive for drugs.

The raid which was conducted following complaints by residents of illegal activities at the apartments reportedly involved over 400 personnel from the police, Immigration Department and the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council.