Secondary School Student Stabs His Classmate To Death With a Cow Horn In Nasarawa
- 03/04/2017 04:32:00
- 4
- 0
The boy whose name has not been given, reportedly stabbed his classmate to death. The sad incident occurred in Masaka community in Nassarawa state over the weekend.
The two secondary school students reportedly had a disagreement that degenerated into a fight. One of the students armed with a cow horn, stabbed the other student who fell on the ground instantly.
The young man was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.
The police is now on the trail of the student who stabbed the boy to death.
See graphic photo of the deceased below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Crime News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles