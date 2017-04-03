Secondary School Student Stabs His Classmate To Death With a Cow Horn In Nasarawa

A young boy has committed a really horrific crime in Nasarawa State.

The boy whose name has not been given, reportedly stabbed his classmate to death. The sad incident occurred in Masaka community in Nassarawa state over the weekend.

The two secondary school students reportedly had a disagreement that degenerated into a fight. One of the students armed with a cow horn, stabbed the other student who fell on the ground instantly.

The young man was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police is now on the trail of the student who stabbed the boy to death.

See graphic photo of the deceased below:

