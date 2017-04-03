2 Children Die In Nasarawa After They Locked Themselves In Hot Car

2 Children Die In Nasarawa After They Locked Themselves In Hot Car One of the late kids
Two children lost their lives as a result of severe heat and inadequate oxygen in Keffi, Nasarawa State over the weekend after they accidentally locked themselves inside a hot car.

It was a saddening moment in the north-central area of Nigeria as their parents wept bitterly amid a sombre mood in the neigbhourhood.

Hausa news platform Rariya, shared the news and pictures saying:

"Hotunan Yaran Da Suka Rasa Ransu A Garin Keffi Jihar Nassarawa Sakamakon Zafin Mota, Bayan Sun Rufe Kansu A Cikin Motar Ba Tare Da Kowa Ya Sani Ba"

 

 

