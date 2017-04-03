Two Nigerian Women Busted For Child Trafficking In Ghana

onlinenigeria.com has gathered that two Nigerian women were arrested for human trafficking in Ghana, recently. Two women identified as Ify Mba and Amanda Eze Chisom, were arrested for allegedly bringing six Nigerian ladies into Ghana to engage in prostitution.

According to the reports, the 33-year-old Ify, an actress, and 23-year-old Amanda, had held their victims aged between 21 and 26, in a hotel in Accra, before they were caught during a police raid. Two of their victims who refused to engage in the act, were reportedly locked up in a room where they were repeatedly denied food by the mistresses. The 6 victims who hail from Anambra, Enugu, Delta and Abia, said Ify and Amanda had promised them juicy packages. They confirmed that the ladies were taking money from them on a daily basis.

Confirming their arrest, the chief superintendent of the Baatsona Divisional Police Commander, Felix .K. Cosmos, said the police had acted based on information stating that some Nigerian girls were being taken to a Baatsona hotel for prostitution on March 24. The police swung into action, raided the hotel and rescued the victims who confessed that they were brought into Ghana by the two ladies who told them that they were being taken to Germany and Dubai, to be employed as house helps.

Four of the victims were brought in on March 14, 2017, while the other two came in on March 22, 2017. One of the victims said: "On arrival, we were locked up in a room where we were made to swear an oath to go into prostitution or in default go mad.

We were later asked to work and pay an amount of 555,000 Naira, equivalent to $2,000 each before their release. Madame Chioma told us that we would use Ghana as a transit and that all our traveling documents would be done in Ghana. A taxi cab was hired from Nigeria to Ghana and Madam Ify met us on arrival and took us to the hotel.” The following morning, they fixed our hair and eyelashes.

When I asked her the reason why we were to wear the lashes, she told me that it was to make us beautiful and smart. Realizing that we were to be used as prostitutes, I refused to wear the eye lashes and to engage in the prostitution and so together with my friend, we were locked up in the room and denied food until the police came in to rescue us.”

Another victim identified as Belinda, said she had been in Ghana for about two weeks, and had paid N2,000 to the mistresses as part payment. The police said they would hand the ladies over to their Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, where they'll be transported to Nigeria, while the two suspects will face prosecution. Meanwhile, a ringleader identified as Angel, is reportedly on the run.