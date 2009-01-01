Suspected Thief Escapes Jungle Justice In Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos state neighborhood.

The suspected thief was apprehended by security operatives in the area, who had already thrown a tire over his head, to be burnt, when residents intervened, saving his life, Daily Post reports.

According to the reports, Victor jumped over a fence into the compound located on Karaa Street, Ajao Estate of the state, where he was apprehended by security men.

While making his confession, Victor revealed that he had thought that the occupants of the compound had gone to work but he was spotted by a neighbor who raised an alarm.

After receiving the beating of his life, Victor confessed that it was his third operation on the house.

“Before I went to jail, I had robbed the same compound two times. When I got out of jail, I came back again to rob the compound,” he said.

The ex-convict was later handed over to the Ajao Estate Police Command, where he is currently still being detained and while further investigations are being carried out.

