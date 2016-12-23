Home | News | Crime News | Wicked Man Murder Lover And Dumps Corpse Inside Septic Tank In Lagos
Wicked Man Murder Lover And Dumps Corpse Inside Septic Tank In Lagos



A Lagos-based man identified only as Elvis is currently on the run after he reportedly killed his girlfriend and dumped her body inside a septic tank.

The state police command told newsmen on Thursday that the police were currently in search of the run-away killer.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, the suspect, before he absconded about a month ago, resided at 34, John Omolaja Street, Obadore, area of the state.

“Reason for the attack is yet unknown but the police have launched a manhaunt for Elvis.

“Police preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was a nurse at the Lagos Hospital in Lagos.

“Her decomposing body was discovered on Monday after a plumber employed by residents of the compound, opened the soak away for cleaning.”


