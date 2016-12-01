Home | News | Crime News | EFCC Arraigns Suspected Fraudster For N1.5m Contract Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Jamilu Yunusa before Justice Yahaya Galadanci of the Kano State High Court on a seven count charge of Conspiracy and Obtaining by False Pretense.

The accused person alongside two others, Inuwa Abdu and Habibu Inuwa who are still at large allegedly connived and defrauded the complainants to the tune of N1,520,000 (One Million, Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira ) by claiming that he had a contract with Dantata and Sawoe for the supply of pipes to the company. He convinced his victims by promising to share the contract profit with them.

However, investigation by the EFCC revealed that the accused person never had a contract with Dantata and Sawoe.

One of the charge read “that Jamilu Yunusa, Inuwa Abdu (at large) and Habibu Inuwa (at large) sometime in 2015 in Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to do an illegal act to wit: obtaining by false pretense the sum of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) from Nuhu Abubakar through Skye Bank account belonging to Inuwa Abdu with account number 3042263847 which was done pursuance to the said agreement and thereby committed an offense contrary to section (8) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

After listening to the charge, the accused person pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel Douglas Ijah Gift asked the court for a trial date in view of the plea of the accused person.

Counsel for the defendant Amina Umar Garba applied orally that the accused person be admitted to bail.

The matter has been adjourned till January 5, 2017 for hearing of bail application. The accused person was remanded in prison custody.