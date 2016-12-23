Home | News | Crime News | Hoodlums Kill Policeman In Ekiti And Injure One

Another tragedy has again hit the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria police as an official, simply identified as Inspector Gada, was killed while one other, Seargent Sunday, was seriously injured in an early morning robbery incident in Ilupeju area of Oye Loca Government Area of the state.

Residents told journalists that the two policemen popularly known among residents in the area as Gada and Sunday were attacked on Oye-Ikole Road in the area.

They added that the men of the underworld also escaped with a police van.

One of the residents said: “I think the policemen were returning from a check point in Itapa and got to another check point between Ilupeju and Oye right in front of the house of Hon. Bamitale Oguntoyinbo when the robbers, who had laid ambush, rained bullets on the policemen.

“And by the time the robbers were through with the onslaught, the team leader, who we know as Inspector Gada, was dead while Sergeant Sunday, who was seriously injured has been rushed to the hospital.”

Confirming the indigent, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi said the police lost an officer, while one other was injured and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital in Idom, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

“Meanwhile, we have commenced investigation into the incident and will ensure that we not only get to the root of the matter but also bring perpetrators to book in a shortwhile,”