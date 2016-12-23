Home | News | Crime News | Cameroonian Steward Who Killed His Boss In Lagos Is A Drug Hooker

A Cameroonian steward, Joel Ludguo, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his boss to death over unpaid salary at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Temidayo Adeleke, as gathered, just returned from the United States of America, USA, where she was schooling, in preparation for her wedding next February.

It was gathered that the suspect, a cleaner who lived with the victim on Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, demanded part payment of his December salary on Tuesday afternoon. However, Adeleke appealed to him to wait till the next day, explaining that she had no naira notes with her. Ludguo insisted on remaining in the sitting room with his boss until she provides the money. He was then said to have charged into the kitchen, took out a kitchen knife with which he allegedly stabbed Adeleke on the chest. Her shout for help alerted other domestic workers.

It was gathered that Ludguo attempted to flee, but was held by another help, who thereafter contacted policemen from the Ikoyi Division, subsequent upon which he was arrested. When Vanguard visited the deceased’s home yesterday, some of her relatives were seen mourning the death of the 33-year-old lady, who they described as amiable.

Picture of the suspect in a dance video she posted on Instagram on the day he killed her boss

One of the domestic workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We would have all been in trouble if he had escaped. “He informed us on Monday that he was going to demand for N15,000, as part of his December salary from madam, as he wanted to travel to his home town. We are paid N27,000 per month. “Nobody knew what transpired inside. The only thing we heard was madam’s shout for help, which prompted the guard and her driver to rush in.”

One of late Adeleke’s sisters, told journalists “I appreciate your coming. The incident is shocking. The family is sad and grieved and needs privacy at this time. We want to be accorded that respect please.” He’s a drug addict—Guard One of the estate guards, who gave his name as Abbah, revealed that the suspect was taking hard drugs.

He said: “That boy is wicked and usually acts under the influence of hard drugs. We have always cautioned him against his misbehaviour. It is unfortunate it resulted in the death of his madam, who was so kind to them all.”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said that the victim was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

She added that the suspect had been transfered to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence, SCIID, Yaba, for further investigation.

One instance that could easily confirm the victim’s drug issues is how he went ahead to posted a dance video on Instagram the same day he murdered his boss.