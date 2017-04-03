Two Black Axe Cult Members Nabbed With Weapons in a Bush in Imo State (Photos+Video)

The alleged cultists after they were nabbed by security agents

Two students of Okwuohia secondary school in Obowo in Imo state were nabbed with some weapons including a mini axe by security agents in Imo state.

According to Uwas Onyeku, who revealed details of the encounter on social media, the teenage students were reported to be members of Black Axe confraternity.

They were caught red-handed by vigilante men in a bush planning to attack another group of cultists. They are now in police custody awaiting to be charged to court.


About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

