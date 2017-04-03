Two Black Axe Cult Members Nabbed With Weapons in a Bush in Imo State (Photos+Video)

The alleged cultists after they were nabbed by security agents

Two students of Okwuohia secondary school in Obowo in Imo state were nabbed with some weapons including a mini axe by security agents in Imo state.

According to Uwas Onyeku, who revealed details of the encounter on social media, the teenage students were reported to be members of Black Axe confraternity.

They were caught red-handed by vigilante men in a bush planning to attack another group of cultists. They are now in police custody awaiting to be charged to court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News