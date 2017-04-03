Wicked World: How a Young Boy was Abducted and Allegedly R*ped to Death by a Gay Man in Niger State (Photos)

A young boy identified simply as Aminu, was allegedly abducted and sodomized in the Kotangora area of Niger State by a man named Mai Shayi, who was later caught and was later charged to court.

The young victim who was billed to have a corrective operation after he was r*ped multiple times by the homosexual, died in the process.

It was gathered that the suspect was sentenced by a court and was asked to pay a fine.

Pressure group (KFF) Child Right, Ministry of Women Affairs and other concerned persons are now on the case to get the previous judgement revoked and get proper justice.

See the young boy's corpse below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News