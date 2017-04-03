Criticisms as Buhari's New Appointee Cools Off with Scantily-clad Man as He Smokes Heavily (Video)

Mr Folorunsho Coker, one of the latest political appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari hugged headlines for debatable reasons after he released a video of himself smoking and hanging out with a white man.

Mr. Folorunsho Coker smoking off the weekend

President Buhari's newly appointed Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker was pictured smoking cigar beside the pool with a topless foreigner in the background.

Mr. Folorunsho probably in the mood of celebration following his appointment took some time off to relax with a friend as he listened to a dance-hall song from Nigerian singer, Davido.

His white friend could also be seen swinging his drink in the air.

In as much as the video might appear harmless, Nigerians have questioned the rationale behind the upload on social media considering the fact that he is a public figure people look up to.

Many people also argued about the needless celebration considering the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mr. Folorunsho is happily married with kids.

Watch the video below:

