Evil World! Man Kills His Own Best Friend in Bauchi...Why He Did It Will Shock You

Men of the Nigeria Police Force

Yusuf Babangida, a 30-year-old worker at Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been arrested for allegedly conniving to kill his best friend, Sunday Punch reports.

The suspect, a resident of Yelwa Tsakanni area of Bauchi, while speaking with the press at the police headquarters, said he killed his friend out of greed.

He said, “We sat down in front of the house of the chief of Kuji in Yelwa and planned the whole crime. We drugged and dragged him to a friend’s house in Yelwa where we killed him.

“After killing him, we carried his corpse to the bush, where we threw it away over the mountain.

“He was my friend and he was very kind to me. Anytime I lacked money, I would go to him and he would give me his car to use to make some money.

“We never had any quarrel. But I brought the idea to my other friends that we should kill him and sell his car. This was motivated by the devil and our greed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested with three of his accomplices.

