President Buhari May Be Impeached Over Magu's Issue - Senator Okurounmu

President Muhamamdu Buhari

Senator Femi Okurounmu has revealed that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to do the bidding of the Senate concerning the rejection of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu might result in his impeachment.

Okurounmu stated this during an interview with Daily Sun. The notable leader in the South-west and a die-hard 'Awoist', insists that the Senate has the final say on the appointment of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

He also added that it is the constitutional right of the President to nominate and it is the constitutional responsibility of the Senate to accept or reject the nomination.

He further added; “There are two issues involved here. If the Senate rejects him and the president allows him to act, that is an impeachable offence.

“If our legislature is up to the task, if our lawmakers know their rights and they are men of honour, that is enough to impeach the president. Even an American president cannot do that against the wish of the people.

“Once the president nominates and the Senate refuses to confirm, that is the end of the matter. If the president insists that he must continue to act, the president himself can be removed.

“The president is insisting on his appointment because he has his own agenda. And it is not for the president to come and implement a personal agenda.

“The president is not a dictator, he is not an autocrat. He was elected by the people. He is a constitutional president. As a constitutional president, there are constitutional limits to his powers. And if he exceeds those constitutional limits, he should be removed.”

