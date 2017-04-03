Shock as 3 Men Are Caught Red Handed With a Human Skull in Ekiti...See Details

 

Three men have been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly being found in possession of a human skull.

The suspects–Muhammed Isiaka, Ismaila Okoro and Abidemi Awolusi–were said to have been arrested with the skull and some weapons, including charms.

According to Punch Metro, the state Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, said the suspects were arrested by men of the Operation Flush at Igirigiri, a farmstead in Ado Ekiti, describing them as kidnappers and armed robbers who had been terrorising Ekiti in recent times.

The suspects were among several others paraded by the police at the command headquarters.

Also paraded for armed robbery were Tope Falua, Olaoluwa Fagbamila, Gbenga Faleye  and Kehinde Adejuwon.

“We recovered charms and Indian hemp from Adejuwon’s premises while conducting a search on the premises,” Chafe said.

He said his men also arrested one Oyewumi Tope and Olayiwola Faluru, while allegedly siphoning diesel on the premises of the Ekiti State Water Corporation.

The police also paraded one Olusoji Damilola, who was allegedly caught at the scene of a robbery, where a petrol station’s attendant, Oluwadare Adebayo, was robbed of N1.2m.

“We will not rest until we ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed. And these people will be charged to court soon,” the CP said.

The police boss promised to release details of investigation into a report that some policemen beat up an American returnee, Mrs. Toyin Adeyeye, at a police checkpoint in Ado Ekiti.

The American returnee was allegedly brutalised and detained with her two-month-old baby, Heritage, and her brother, Adeniyi Dada, by the police for allegedly refusing to give a bribe at a checkpoint.

She also accused the policemen of stealing $750 from her during the incident.


