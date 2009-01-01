Revealed! How DSS Operatives Picked Up James Ibori Upon Arrival in Nigeria

Ex Delta State governor, James Ibori, who just returned to the country after spending years in a London jail, has been picked up by the DSS.

James Ibori

The Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked up former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, who arrived back in Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday.

However, according to TheCable, an official who spoke on the development, said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.

“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival.”

“He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.

Ibori touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and was scheduled to travel to his hometown in Oghara, Delta State.


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

