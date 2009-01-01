Oh No! Woman Dies After Refusing Blood Transfusion Because She is a Jehovah's Witness (Photo)

 

Peace Euodia

A woman identified as Peace Euodia, has allegedly died because she was keen on obeying the rules of her church.

Euodia, said to be a Jehovah Witness church member reportedly died after she had excess bleeding during childbirth and refused blood transfusion because of her faith.

The story was shared online by one Ossai Ovie who released her photo.

Below is how Ovie told the story:

"RELIGIOUS DOCTRINE: Peace Euodia died of excess bleeding during child delivery, because Her church, Jehovah Witness Church does not permit her to accept blood transfusion.

"Why will Jehovah Witness church not allow her to receive blood from someone because of church tradition.

"Rest in PEACE EUDIA. COMBINED SOCIAL SCIENCE CLASS OF 2011 UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA has lost a rare gem. We will mourn your death together with your family. Adieu."


