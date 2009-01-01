Mother from Hell! Woman Kicks Her Own Daughter to Death in Their Home...You Won't Believe Why (Photos)

Iris Hernandez Rivas

A poor little girl has been kicked to death by her own mother just because she did not brush her teeth.

According to The Sun UK, the girl's mother identified as Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, carried out the attack on her four-year-old daughter on January 26 at their home in Maryland, USA.

Montgomery County Police say the child, identified as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, died from her injuries on Wednesday.

In a statement the force said that on January 26, Hernandez Rivas called for the emergency services at around 12.30pm and “requested medical assistance for her unresponsive four-year-old daughter”.

She told officers who arrived on the scene that her daughter had entered the bathroom at approximately 11:15am and started the shower, according to Fox 5 DC.

The statement continued: “After approximately 15 to 20 minutes had passed, Hernandez Rivas heard a noise from the bathroom which prompted her to check on her child.

“When Hernandez Rivas entered the bathroom, she stated that she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas said she waited approximately one hour before calling 911.”

The little girl was rushed to this hospital after the tragic incident

The force said the girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition where medical staff told detectives “that the victim had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma that may have been from the result of physical abuse”.

The youngster was then flown to the Children’s National Medical Centre in Washington D.C. where she eventually died of her injuries on Wednesday.

Hernandez Rivas spoke to officers on January 27, a day after making the 911 call from her home in Gaithersburg.

Police revealed: “She stated that at approximately 10:30am on the previous morning, she had kicked the victim in the abdomen after becoming angry at the victim for not brushing her teeth.

“Hernandez Rivas stated that as a result of being kicked, the victim fell backwards and struck her head on the living room wall.

“Hernandez Rivas reported that her daughter fell to the ground and appeared lethargic.

“The daughter then went to the bathroom and turned on the shower. Hernandez Rivas said that she went to check on the victim and found her face down in the bath tub.

“Hernandez Rivas also told detectives that the bruises on multiple areas of the victim’s body were due to Hernandez Rivas striking her daughter with a belt several days prior.”

