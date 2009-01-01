Unbelievable! How Woman Helped Her Husband to Kidnap and R*pe 14-year-old Girl

Illustrative photo

The Police in Zimbabwe have reportedly arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

After kidnaping, the woman then proceeded to assist her husband to r*pe the minor by holding her hands.

The incident occurred on January 25.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Philemon Moyo Tauze, 30, and his wife Netsai Sibanda, 25, appeared before a court in Gweru facing charges of kidnapping and raping a minor.

The two, from Mhike village in Zvishavane, pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to February 13.

The court heard that Sibanda approached the girl and asked her if she could accompany her to her homestead where she promised to give her something "that she had kept for her".

The girl agreed, and on arrival Sibanda asked her if she could sleep over for the night, saying her husband would be away. But around 20:00, the husband showed up and the couple asked the girl to sleep with them in the same bedroom hut.

During the night, Tauze started caressing the girl, who resisted, before Sibanda "grabbed and pinned her down". Tauze allegedly went on to r*pe her.

