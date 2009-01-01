Police Finally Arrest Notorious Kidnap Kingpin "Mayor" in Enugu


The Police in Enugu have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Christian Akpan, also known as “Mayor’’ in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Amaraizu said Akpan was arrested through “a well-structured operation borne out of intelligence information’’.

He said the kidnapper was pinned down on Feb. 2 in his hideout within Sunrise Estate axis of Emene community, near Enugu.

“The Enugu State Police Command will not relent in its efforts to ensure a safe and secure Enugu State,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police in their investigation.

“The investigation is centering on some kidnap operations in which he was involved, especially the one he allegedly perpetrated on Dec. 2, 2016.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Tension Mounts as Police Warn 2face, Others Against Planned Protest... See New Details

Tension Mounts as Police Warn 2face, Others Against Planned Protest... See New Details

Revealed! How DSS Operatives Picked Up James Ibori Upon Arrival in Nigeria

Revealed! How DSS Operatives Picked Up James Ibori Upon Arrival in Nigeria

2019 Race: Before President Buhari's Political 'Death' in London

2019 Race: Before President Buhari's Political 'Death' in London

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 496