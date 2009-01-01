Finally Lagos Police and 2face Reach Truce on Nationwide Protest...See New Details

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday rescinded its threat to stop the anti-government protest slated for Monday by pop star 2Face, The Nation reports.

The two sides met yesterday and resolved to modify their hard line positions, according to Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni.

Owoseni explained that the police were concerned about the safety of residents of Lagos , including the protesters and would not want anything untoward to happen to them.

He said: “We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.

“We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters.

“ After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands.

“That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”

The Presidency also declared that it has nothing against the protest and that Tuface and other Nigerians are entitled to express themselves in peaceful protests.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande said on his Twitter handle that the Buhari Administration ”will not prevent Nigerians from expressing themselves in peaceful protests, it’s a fundamental right of the people.”

He added: “No govt has ever laid out the kind of Social Investment Prog, the Buhari govt is now running across the nation, that will touch millions.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News