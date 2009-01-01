My Girlfriends Fart Can Kill a Newborn Baby, It Smells Like Rotten Egg - Young Man Complains Bitterly

File photo used only for illustrative purpose

The young man told his story in a post he made on break_or_makeup.

According to him, he has a girlfriend who is fond of farting and whose fart really smells bad. This has left him totally displeased with the woman.

He revealed that sometimes she will fart and even smile at him afterwards. This has gotten him enraged but he had tried to bottle up his fury.

However, problem started when he told her about her farting issue and asked her to check herself medically.

Below is how he told the story:

