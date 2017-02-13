My Husband Has Denied Me S*x Since 2013 - Woman Seeking Dissolution of Marriage Cries Out

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Jessica Buki, on Friday approached an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her three-year-old marriage to Mr. Francis Justin.

Buki revealed that her husband failed in his conjugal obligations to her despite begging and appealing to him on several occasions.

She said her husband had abandoned her since October 2016.



She said, “He has failed to perform his duties as a man and has absconded. I was married to Justin in December 2013 in accordance with the laws and customs of my people. I want this court to dissolve this marriage because it has become obvious that he does not want to have anything to do with me.

“I am 32 years old and can no longer wait for him or stay without a man, so I demand that I should be separated officially so that I can have my family.

“My husband has denied me sex for three years despite my advances to him. Instead of granting my request, he will rather rebuke me. I was not getting the natural satisfaction required of a legal marriage as he has continued to avoid me since we got married.”

The presiding judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till February 13, 2017 to give the couple more time to settle out of court.

