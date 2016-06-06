President Buhari to Return from Vacation on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Sunday after his 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom.

This was confirmed by a competent source in the presidency that top government officials are expected to receive the President at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated that to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back,” the source said.

It was gathered that workers of Julius Berger, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the Presidential Villa, were seen re-painting the outer wall of the President’s office on Friday.

It could, however, not be confirmed at the time of filing this report if the re-painting had anything to do with Buhari’s imminent return.

Buhari had penultimate Thursday departed Nigeria for London for a 10-day vacation and is expected to resume work on Monday, February 6.

He had informed the lawmakers that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be performing the duties of the President in acting capacity while he would be away.

This is the third time Buhari would embark on vacation in one year.

 He had earlier embarked on a six-day vacation between February 5 and 10, 2016 in London.

 He had also embarked on another 10-day vacation on June 6, 2016 to treat an ear infection.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

President Buhari to Return from Vacation on Sunday

President Buhari to Return from Vacation on Sunday

Omg! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death Over Rice and Malt in Lagos

Omg! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death Over Rice and Malt in Lagos

Drama as Lagos Residents Save Serial Thief About to Be Burnt Alive (Photo)

Drama as Lagos Residents Save Serial Thief About to Be Burnt Alive (Photo)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 502