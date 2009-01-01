Omg! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death Over Rice and Malt in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos remanded a security guard, Lazeez Idiris, for allegedly clubbing a man, Mohammed Saliy-Diya, to death over a plate of rice and malt drink. The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Salawu, ordered that the accused should be kept at Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Idris, a security guard, who resides at No. 23, 2nd Avenue, University of Lagos Estate in Ikorodu, is facing a charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Koti Aodahemba, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 26 at about 7.30 p.m. at the estate.

Aodahemba said that Idris, sighted the deceased stealing his plate of rice and a malt drink where he kept it and gave the deceased a hot chase to retrieve his meal.

He said, “A scuffle had ensued between the duo and Idris picked up a plank and hit Diya on his head thrice and he later died.’’



The offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned to March 6.

(NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News