Drama as Lagos Residents Save Serial Thief About to Be Burnt Alive (Photo)

The man was saved from being burnt alive

A convict has escaped death on Wednesday as street security men attempted to burn him alive for robbing a compound on Karaa Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos, Punch Metro reports.

The suspect, identified simply as Victor, who scaled a fence into the compound, thought all the occupants of the house had gone to work until he was spotted by a neighbour.

While being beaten, he confessed that it was his third attack on the house.

Security men on the street put a tyre on him and were about to douse him with petrol before setting him alight when residents of the area intervened to save his life.

A resident of the street revealed that the suspect said that he was sent to jail for robbery and had only been released recently.

“He told us that before he went to jail, he had robbed the same compound two times. When he got out of jail, he came back again to rob the compound,” he said.

The residents later handed the suspect over to the Ajao Estate Police Command, where he is currently still being detained.


