Breaking News: James Ibori Finally Arrives Nigeria

An ex Governor of Delta State, James Obori, who has been held up in a London prison over the years has stormed Nigeria.
 

James Ibori

James Onanefe Ibori, a former Delta State Governor, has arrived Nigeria.

It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

Ibori was recently released from a British prison where he served a jail term for corruption, fraud and money laundering, and has indicated his plan to rejoin politics upon his return to Nigeria.

Details later


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

