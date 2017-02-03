Shameless Police Officer Forced Two 14-year-old Girls to Have S*x While He Watched (Photo)

Police officer, Alistair Leiper

A police officer faces jail for making two 14-year-old carry out sex acts while he watched on Skype. The officer identified as PC Alistair Leiper, 37, also filmed another teenage girl performing a sex act, a court heard.

When his house was searched, officers discovered three sex tapes on his computer when at his home in Streatham, South London. He has now been suspended from duty at the Westminster borough since his arrest in August 2015 and will now be thrown out of the force.

The officer however admitted three charges attempting to engage in a sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, reports Sun UK.

A further count of making indecent photos of a child and one count of attempting to engage in a sexual activity in the presence of a child will lie on file.

Edmund Gritt, defending, said: “There are three Skype chat logs that have been found between Mr Leiper and two 14-year-old girls dating back to about ten months before the search in his flat.

“The most serious log, which relates to counts two and three, is just under one and a half hours.”

The court heard Leiper has signed up to the Stop It Now programme which provides “counselling to enable individuals to address this sort of behaviour to prevent it in the future”.

Judge Joanna Korner said: “With something as serious as this I would need, any judge would need, to know whether he is dangerous.

“I’m going to order a pre-sentence report purely from the point of view of whether or not he is dangerous.

“There doesn’t appear to be any other proposal than a sentence of imprisonment.”

Leiper was released on conditional bail until sentencing next month at Southwark Crown Court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News