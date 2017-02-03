Shocking! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death in Lagos... Why He Did It Will Leave You Speechless

File photo used only for illustrative purpose

Lazeez Idiris, a security guard, has been remanded in prison by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos.

The man was jailed for allegedly clubbing a man, Mohammed Saliy-Diya, to death over a plate of rice and malt drink, Vanguard reports.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Salawu, ordered that the accused should be kept at Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Idris, a security guard, who resides at No. 23, 2nd Avenue, University of Lagos Estate in Ikorodu, is facing a charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Koti Aodahemba, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 26 at about 7.30 p.m. at the estate.

Aodahemba said that Idris, sighted the deceased stealing his plate of rice and a malt drink where he kept it and gave the deceased a hot chase to retrieve his meal.

He said, “A scuffle had ensued between the duo and Idris picked up a plank and hit Diya on his head thrice and he later died.’’

The offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned to March 6.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Shameless Police Officer Forced Two 14-year-old Girls to Have S*x While He Watched (Photo)

Shameless Police Officer Forced Two 14-year-old Girls to Have S*x While He Watched (Photo)

Shocking! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death in Lagos... Why He Did It Will Leave You Speechless

Shocking! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death in Lagos... Why He Did It Will Leave You Speechless

How I was R*ped by 12 Men - S*x Slave Survivor Talks on Horrific Details of Her Ordeal on ISIS Captivity

How I was R*ped by 12 Men - S*x Slave Survivor Talks on Horrific Details of Her Ordeal on ISIS Captivity

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 500