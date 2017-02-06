Presidency Finally Makes Decision on 2Face's National Protest

 

Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the proposed anti-government protest to be led by popular musician Tuface Idibia on February 6, 2017.

He said: ''Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.''

''People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.''

''Government is not in the business of countering any protest.''

Recall that 2Face Idibia had earlier in the week called for the support of his fans and colleagues via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nation. The protest is slated for Monday, February 6, 2017.

Speaking on Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’, Akande said that the people have the right to protest, adding that the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.


