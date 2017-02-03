Should the Police Stop 2face from Leading Protest? See What Senator Sani is Saying About It

Shehu Sani

Reports went viral earlier today that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has issued a threat to stop popular musician, Innocent Idibia also known as 2face from embarking on his nationwide protest scheduled for February 6.

Recall that the popular singer had recently announced that he would be leading a nationwide protest against the alleged “obnoxious policies” of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Following the CP's alleged declaration, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has come out to blast Owoseni.

Reacting to Owoseni’s threat, Shehu who took to his twitter handle on Friday said it was wrong for the police to refuse Tuface permit to hold a peaceful protest.

He wrote: “It’s simply wrong for the police to deny or refuse permit to 2Face to organise a peaceful protest. Protest is a right in democracy.

“There is no society as inflammable as the one inhabited by a people with little or nothing to lose.”

See screenshot below:

Similarly, spokesperson to the Acting President, Laolu Akande disclosed that the presidency would not stop the planned protest. 

Speaking on Channels Television, Akande said the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.

He said, “Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.

“People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.

‘”Government is not in the business of countering any protest.”


