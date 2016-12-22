See the 5 Deadly Armed Robbers Who Murdered an Assistant Superintendent of Customs in Lagos (Photo)

The five armed robbery suspects paraded by the police

The Nigerian police has paraded murder suspects fingered in the death of an assistant superintendent of customs (asc) Aliyu Daayab at Tincan area of Lagos.

Read below the full statement:

PARADE OF MURDER /ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ROBBERY AND KILLING OF AN ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF CUSTOMS (ASC) ALIYU DAAYAB AT TINCAN AREA OF LAGOS

BY THE FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

CSP. JIMOH O. MOSHOOD ON 3RDFEBRUARY, 2017, AT FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA

Gentlemen of the Press, you are welcome to today’s press briefing. First and foremost, permit me to on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, express profound appreciation and gratitude to members of the general public, most especially public spirited individuals for their support and cooperation with the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force across the country in terms of making available useful and timely information that have led to so many successes for the Force.

2. This afternoon, I am parading before you a five man gang of vicious armed robbers and killers of an Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab on 22/12/2016 at Tincan area of Lagos.

3. Sequel to the report of the incident and a coordinated operation carried out by IGP’S Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, to fish out the killers of the custom officer. The following suspects were trailed and arrested between 28th December 2016, and 18th January, 2017.

SUSPECTS: Five (5)

i. Lucky Williams ‘M’ 29YRS from Oboritu LGA AkwaIbom state (gang leader)

ii. Akinloye Samuel ‘M’

iii. Abraham lot ‘M’

iv. Bolaji Taiwo ‘M’ 25yrs

v. Lanre Humphrey Aimuto ‘M’ 33yrs

EXHIBIT:

i. ONE INFINIX PHONE belonging to the victim recovered from Lucky Williams the gang leader.

4. It is pertinent to state that Humphrey Aimudo organized the gang that robbed and killed the Custom officer on the 22/12/2016 while he closed from duty on his way home. The suspects confessed to have information that the custom Officer had in his possession four million Naira cash and some Dollars and this prompted the attack and killing of the officer after they snatched the bag containing some money from the officer.

All the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting the various criminal roles they played in the commission of this heinous crime. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

5. The success recorded in this case is a clear testimony to the fact that no matter how a suspect tries to hide from being arrested, he would be eventually arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to would be criminals. 6. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, is hereby assuring all Nigerians of adequate security and commitment of the Nigeria Police to work assiduously to further reduce crimes and criminality.

CSP. Jimoh O. Moshood

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters

Abuja

