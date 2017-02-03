I Never Blasted 2Face, He's My Family - Femi Kuti Addresses Media Reports on Anti-Buhari Protest

Contrary to news circulating the online sphere that Femi Kuti blasted the planned protest led by 2Face, the Afrobeats musician has declared his support, calling him 'family'.
Earlier today, news made rounds that the planned nationwide protest led by 2Face Idibia, against the federal government, is set to hit the rocks as legendary Afrobeat singer, Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Femi Kuti, publicly rejected the idea of the protest and disassociated himself.

As the news made rounds online, it generated a lot of mixed reactions and media controversy. The afrobeats musician on seeing the reports, took to his Twitter page and said he never blasted 2Face, adding that he's a family friend and that he only rejected Fela's shrine to be used as venue because he was not earlier informed.

Below are Tweets Femi Kuti made using his timeline (@femiakuti);

"Contrary to reports I DID NOT blast 2face. I saw a report pic below saying protest was kicking off @ d Shrine I said I was NOT INFORMED.

"B4 protest date was changed it was meant 2kick off d Shrine I said I was weary as y wud a protest b announced @ d Shrine wtout my knowledge.

"I mean I wasn't informed. It sounds fishy to me. Next I will hear the Shrine has been closed for disturbances.

"And I NEVER said 2face came to meet me. I said y Did he NOT meet or call me if protest was kicking off at the Shrine.

"2face is a friend/family of the house I would never Blast him in public. Not my style.

"I'm not questioning the protest. Just using my premises without informing me.

"I have no problem with the protest . I have a problem with using the Shrine at first without informing me & finding out on social media."


