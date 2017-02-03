I Never Blasted 2Face, He's My Family - Femi Kuti Addresses Media Reports on Anti-Buhari Protest

As the news made rounds online, it generated a lot of mixed reactions and media controversy. The afrobeats musician on seeing the reports, took to his Twitter page and said he never blasted 2Face, adding that he's a family friend and that he only rejected Fela's shrine to be used as venue because he was not earlier informed.
Below are Tweets Femi Kuti made using his timeline (@femiakuti);
"Contrary to reports I DID NOT blast 2face. I saw a report pic below saying protest was kicking off @ d Shrine I said I was NOT INFORMED.
"B4 protest date was changed it was meant 2kick off d Shrine I said I was weary as y wud a protest b announced @ d Shrine wtout my knowledge.
"I mean I wasn't informed. It sounds fishy to me. Next I will hear the Shrine has been closed for disturbances.
"And I NEVER said 2face came to meet me. I said y Did he NOT meet or call me if protest was kicking off at the Shrine.
"2face is a friend/family of the house I would never Blast him in public. Not my style.
"I'm not questioning the protest. Just using my premises without informing me.
"I have no problem with the protest . I have a problem with using the Shrine at first without informing me & finding out on social media."
