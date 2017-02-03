Arsenal's Mesut Ozil May Be Heading to Barcelona

Mesut Ozil

Barcelona have joined the list of potential suitors for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, should the Germany international fail to reach an agreement over a contract extension at the Emirates, Sport reports.

It is alleged that sources within the Catalan club say the playmaker would be happy to return to Spain, though Gunners insiders claim the opposite, stating that the club are confident of reaching an accord over wages.

Antoine Griezmann heads up a Manchester United summer transfer wish list that could top £130 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann is Jose Mourinho's priority target, while Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is another that the Portuguese has identified as someone he wants to bring in.

Frank Lampard snubbed an incredible offer from China and former manager Manuel Pellegrini, instead deciding to retire from football, according to the Daily Star.

Hebei China Fortune apparently offered an incredible £450,000-a-week deal in an attempt to lure the former Chelsea midfielder to the Chinese Super League for eight months.

Arda Turan is ready to discuss a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League, according to beIN Sports Turkey.

The Barcelona midfielder has apparently been offered €100 million over a four-year contract and will send his representative to discuss the deal in the coming days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News