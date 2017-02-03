BREAKING News: I Did Not Say 2face Idibia's Planned Protest on Monday Will Not Hold - Lagos Police Commissioner Denies Report

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni

The Lagos State commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni in a telephone interview on Channels Television monitored by TORI NEWS has said the widespread report that the police will not allow the planned protest by legendary Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia to be held on Monday was totally false.

He said it is not the Nigerian police that would determine whether the protest is holding or not, as he insisted the work of the police is to ensure peace and order.

While speaking further, Owoseni revealed that he has spoken to the organisers of the protest and they agreed that anything being done will be done under the ambit of the law.

Owoseni said since the protest is holding on Monday, the police will only be there to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

Asked about an earlier BBC report quoting the police commissioner as saying that the protest will not hold, the police commissioner said: "That is ascribed to, I don't know who. The police commissioner has not granted any interview to the BBC to say that the protest will not be allowed or to hold on Monday." the police commissioner said.

It was also confirmed that another report stating that 2face Idibia risks being arrested if he goes ahead with the protest is totally false.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Shameless Police Officer Forced Two 14-year-old Girls to Have S*x While He Watched (Photo)

Shameless Police Officer Forced Two 14-year-old Girls to Have S*x While He Watched (Photo)

Shocking! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death in Lagos... Why He Did It Will Leave You Speechless

Shocking! Security Guard Clubs Man to Death in Lagos... Why He Did It Will Leave You Speechless

How I was R*ped by 12 Men - S*x Slave Survivor Talks on Horrific Details of Her Ordeal on ISIS Captivity

How I was R*ped by 12 Men - S*x Slave Survivor Talks on Horrific Details of Her Ordeal on ISIS Captivity

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 500