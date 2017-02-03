Graphic Moment Dancer Collapses and Dies in the Middle of Stage Performance (Photos+Video)

 

The dancer suddenly fell on stage and died

A male dancer, 48 has died in a shocking manner after he collapsed on stage in the middle of a stage performance before an audience.

Shockingly, the audience thought it was part of the play.

The man identified as Omanakuttan, was performing a traditional Indian alongside his teacher in brightly coloured dress, according to reports. The two were dancing until the teacher turns away only for the dancer to fall suddenly and dies on stage.

Sivan Malyankara and her student Omanakuttan

The pair were mirroring each other's moves, but as the teacher turns away from her student, he suddenly crouches down and slumps to the floor. After that, the teacher, Sivan Malyankara, rushes to the side of the stage and gets someone to drop the curtain as she sees what has happened.

Before his death, he had been a professional dancer for the past 25 years. The cause of his death is unknown.

The incident happened as the duo were performing in a festival at the Vadakkekkara Kattathururth Nambiath Bhadrakali temple in the town of Paravur in Kerala State in southern India.

Omanakuttan was confirmed dead at a local hospital.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]


