Just In: Federal Government Appoints Interim MD/CEO of TCN

A statement released by Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, revealed that Buhari-led federal government has appointed the interim boss of Transmission Company of Nigeria.

File photo

The Federal Government has approved the secondment of Alhaji Usman Gur Mohammed of the African Development Bank as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Louis Edozien, in a statement said that Muhammed’s appointment was part of efforts by government to reposition the company for better service delivery to Nigerians.

It said that Mohammed has resumed duty with a 12-month non-extendable deadline to complete his transformational mandate and set TSP and ISO on a path of greater operational efficiency and effectiveness.

It also said that his approval was designed to ensure responsiveness to the needs of the generation companies and distribution companies, who are TCN’s customers.

It said Mohammed was until his secondment, the Principal Power Utility Transformation Specialist in the AfDB’s Nigerian Office.

It said, “Mohammed joined the service of the AfDB in 2009. He has served in various senior level management roles in charge of financial control, power utility policy and transformation.

“Before joining AfDB, Mr. Mohammed worked for the then National Electric Power Authority.”

The statement said that Mohammed also served as the Secretary of revenue cycle management project which was NEPA’s first public private partnership initiative.

According to the statement, he also served as head of financial management for TCN’s Project Management Unit.

It said Mohammed is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the various professional bodies related to his profession.

“Mohammed holds a BSc Degree in Accountancy, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and a Master of Business Administration (Management), Bayero University Kano.”

-NAN