See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

A distraught Seun Egbegbe alongside his unnamed accomplice on handcuff

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe alongside his accomplice were arrested yesterday after trying to rip off unsuspecting Bureau De Change marketers of $30,000 at the Gbagada General hospital, Lagos.

Seun Egbegbe who had a romance with his Nollywood counterpart, Toyin Aimakhu (now Toyin Abraham) was reported to have disguised as a medical doctor in an attempt to fleece the mallams who visited the hospital with the raw cash on their order.

