See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

 

A distraught Seun Egbegbe alongside his unnamed accomplice on handcuff

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe alongside his accomplice were arrested yesterday after trying to rip off unsuspecting Bureau De Change marketers of $30,000 at the Gbagada General hospital, Lagos. 

Seun Egbegbe who had a romance with his Nollywood counterpart, Toyin Aimakhu (now Toyin Abraham) was reported to have disguised as a medical doctor in an attempt to fleece the mallams who visited the hospital with the raw cash on their order.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505