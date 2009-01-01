Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106, reports Dailymail.

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes to her 66-year-old toyboy Aparecido Dias Jacob at a ceremony despite being given advice by physicians not to go ahead with it.

The two soulmates were determined to prove that love defies age after being in a relationship for three years. The incident took place in Brazil.

Medics assessed their health and age and warned the duo, known affectionately as Valda and Jaco, would not be able to cope with living on their own. But the elderly sweethearts exchanged engagement rings in a betrothal service organised by volunteers under an initiative called the Project of Dreams.

Volunteer Fabiane Zaffalon, said: 'As they couldn't get married we came up with another way to make their dreams come true by holding an engagement ceremony at the retirement home.'

In Brazil, an engagement ring is placed on the third finger of the right hand and when the person gets married the same band is swapped to the ring finger on the left hand.

Speaking about her love for her future husband, the centenarian said: 'I fell in love with him.

'I like him a lot. If he dies, I die too.'

The two lovebirds were among 40 residents at the elderly care home who were asked by the Project's organisers what they would like to do 'most in their life to make them happy'.

Fabiane Zaffalon, a volunteer at the home, said: 'We came up with the idea last November to use the Project of Dreams to find out from our elderly residents what they wanted to fulfil in their lives.

'We asked Valda and Jaco separately what their dreams were. They both said to get married and to have a little house where they could live together.' The event was lavishly decorated with a four-tier cake, flowers, cupid ornaments and scattered rose petals.

Valda wore a white dress with a fancy in her hair, pearls around her neck, nails painted and comfortable slippers.

She walked down the aisle with her Zimmer-frame decorated with roses.

