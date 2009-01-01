Manchester City Drops Iheanacho to B-list as Brazilian Star Arrives

All seems unwell with Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho since the arrival of the highly-rated Brazilian prodigy, Gabriel Jesus from South America.
 

Pep Guardiola and Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been dropped by Manchester City to the B-list of the UEFA Champions League, but could still feature in the competition.

Iheanacho was not listed by Manchester City in the team’s 21-man squad for the UEFA Champions League.

Registering Iheanacho as a B-List player by Pep Guardiola creates an extra A-List spot, and that's the only reason why that decision was made.

The Nigeria youngster is eligible to play in all Champions League matches as a B-list player.

The B-list is made of players who have been part of a club for at least two years and are born in 1995 or later, basically the academy kids.

The same rule applies for Tosin Adarabioyo, who was part of a few group stage games while being on the B-list. 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

How Boko Haram Turns Children to Suicide Bombers - Borno Governor Makes New Revelation

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

See Photos of Nollywood Producer, Seun Egbegbe Being Handcuffed by Police

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

Omg! 106-year-old Woman Who's the 'World's Oldest Fiancee' Gets Engaged to Her 66-year-old Lover (See Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505