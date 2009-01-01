Manchester City Drops Iheanacho to B-list as Brazilian Star Arrives

All seems unwell with Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho since the arrival of the highly-rated Brazilian prodigy, Gabriel Jesus from South America.

Pep Guardiola and Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been dropped by Manchester City to the B-list of the UEFA Champions League, but could still feature in the competition.

Iheanacho was not listed by Manchester City in the team’s 21-man squad for the UEFA Champions League.

Registering Iheanacho as a B-List player by Pep Guardiola creates an extra A-List spot, and that's the only reason why that decision was made.

The Nigeria youngster is eligible to play in all Champions League matches as a B-list player.

The B-list is made of players who have been part of a club for at least two years and are born in 1995 or later, basically the academy kids.

The same rule applies for Tosin Adarabioyo, who was part of a few group stage games while being on the B-list.