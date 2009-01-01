Nigerian 'Snake Woman' Confesses How She Ruined Many Men with S*x After She was Initiated into a Cult (Photos)

Flora Ruth Akinpelumi

A woman identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi who was initiated into an evil cult at the age of 8 by her mother has narrated how she ruined the lives of many men and families through s*x at Prophet T.B Joshua's The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

The girl from Ondo state who was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger state revealed that her problem started when her mother took her to a local river in Niger state at the age of 8, to wash clothes and plates.

According to her, after washing them, her mom told her to take her bath in the river. In the process of bathing, something from the river reportedly entered her body making her weak and heavy. That was when it all started.

The lady who is a very good dancer revealed how her seductive moves at night-clubs gave her the opportunity to execute her evil intentions by luring naive, lustful victims into bed.

She revealed that once sexual contact had been made, it was mission accomplished. Although physically they had met Flora, spiritually they had slept with a satanic snake from the pit of hell! The result? Destinies entangled in darkness.

It's still not yet if these things are certain or were made up as many people have complained about the dramatization.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

